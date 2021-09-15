FirstService Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential -62.2% Downside

FirstService Corporation with ticker code (FSV) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Hold’. The target price ranges between 75 and 65 calculating the average target price we see 69.67. Now with the previous closing price of 184.37 this would indicate that there is a downside of -62.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 187.6 and the 200 moving average now moves to 169.38. The company has a market cap of $8,007m. Visit the company website at: http://www.firstservice.com

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments. This segment also provides a range of ancillary services, including on-site staffing for building engineering and maintenance, full-service swimming pool and amenity management, and security and concierge/front desk; and financial services comprising cash management, other banking transaction-related, and specialized property insurance brokerage. In addition, this segment offers energy management solutions and advisory services, and resale processing services. The FirstService Brands segment provides property services through 5 franchise networks; and company-owned locations, including 19 California Closets and 11 Paul Davis Restoration locations. It provides residential and commercial restoration, painting, and floor coverings design and installation services; custom-designed and installed closet, and home storage solutions; home inspection services; and fire protection and related services. This segment offers its services primarily under the Paul Davis Restoration, Interstate Restoration, FirstOnSite Restoration, Century Fire Protection, CertaPro Painters, California Closets, Pillar to Post Home Inspectors, and Floor Coverings International brand names. FirstService Corporation was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.