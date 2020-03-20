FirstGroup plc 62.1% Potential Upside Indicated by JP Morgan Cazenove

FirstGroup plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:FGP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘NEUTRAL’ today by analysts at JP Morgan Cazenove. FirstGroup plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. JP Morgan Cazenove have set their target price at 60 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 62.1% from today’s opening price of 37.02 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 96.08 points and decreased 89.08 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 138.8 GBX while the year low stock price is currently 25 GBX.

FirstGroup plc has a 50 day moving average of 117.33 GBX and the 200 Day Moving Average price is recorded at 120.71. There are currently 1,218,995,268 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 6,655,140. Market capitalisation for LON:FGP is £516,122,598 GBP.

