FirstGroup plc 23.4% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

FirstGroup plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:FGP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Downgrade’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. FirstGroup plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 60 GBX on its stock. This now indicates the analyst believes there is a possible upside of 23.4% from the opening price of 48.64 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 6.36 points and increased 16.14 points respectively. The 1 year high for the share price is 135.9 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 25 GBX.

FirstGroup plc has a 50 day moving average of 43.80 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 68.07. There are currently 1,220,702,233 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 4,214,285. Market capitalisation for LON:FGP is £547,118,737 GBP.

