FirstGroup plc 2.6% Potential Upside Indicated by HSBC

FirstGroup plc with EPIC/TICKER (LON:FGP) had its stock rating noted as ‘Upgrades’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ this morning by analysts at HSBC. FirstGroup plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. HSBC have set a target price of 130 GBX on its stock. This would indicate that the analyst believes there is a potential upside of 2.6% from the opening price of 126.7 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has decreased 1.8 points and decreased 3 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 138.8 GBX while the 52 week low for the share price is 86.85 GBX.

FirstGroup plc has a 50 day moving average of 123.95 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 120.39. There are currently 1,215,378,975 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 2,032,142. Market capitalisation for LON:FGP is £1,516,792,997 GBP.