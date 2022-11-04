Twitter Linkedin Facebook

FirstGroup plc 19.2% potential upside indicated by Berenberg Bank

Broker Ratings

FirstGroup plc with ticker (LON:FGP) now has a potential upside of 19.2% according to Berenberg Bank.



Berenberg Bank set a target price of 130 GBX for the company, which when compared to the FirstGroup plc share price of 105 GBX at opening today (04/11/2022) indicates a potential upside of 19.2%. Trading has ranged between 84 (52 week low) and 146 (52 week high) with an average of 1,621,562 shares exchanging hands daily. The market capitalisation at the time of writing is £773,504,439.

FirstGroup plc is a private sector provider of public transport services in the United Kingdom. The Company operates through two divisions: First Bus and First Rail. First Bus is a regional bus operator in the United Kingdom with a fleet of approximately 5,000 buses. It serves 40 of the United Kingdom’s towns and cities, including two-thirds of the United Kingdom’s 15 conurbations. First Rail is a rail operator that operates a fleet of approximately 3,800 rail vehicles. First Rail has four Government-contracted, management fee-based train operating companies, namely Avanti West Coast, Great Western Railway (GWR), South Western Railway (SWR) and TransPennine Express (TPE) and two open access passenger rail services, Hull Trains and Lumo, its low-carbon London-Edinburgh service. Its services include long-distance, commuter, regional and sleeper rail services. The Company transports customers for business, education, health, social and recreational purposes.



