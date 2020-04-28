FirstGroup plc 11% Potential Upside Indicated by Jefferies International

FirstGroup plc using EPIC/TICKER code (LON:FGP) has had its stock rating noted as ‘Retains’ with the recommendation being set at ‘HOLD’ today by analysts at Jefferies International. FirstGroup plc are listed in the Consumer Services sector within UK Main Market. Jefferies International have set their target price at 70 GBX on its stock. This would imply the analyst believes there is now a potential upside of 11.0% from today’s opening price of 63.09 GBX. Over the last 30 and 90 trading days the company share price has increased 14.69 points and decreased 63.61 points respectively. The 52 week high for the share price is currently at 138.8 GBX while the 52 week low is 25 GBX.

FirstGroup plc has a 50 day moving average of 81.68 GBX and a 200 Day Moving Average share price is recorded at 115.24. There are currently 1,219,377,772 shares in issue with the average daily volume traded being 7,850,460. Market capitalisation for LON:FGP is £753,575,453 GBP.

