FirstEnergy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.9% Upside

Broker Ratings

FirstEnergy Corp. found using ticker (FE) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48 and 34 with the average target price sitting at 41.67. Now with the previous closing price of 38.61 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 7.9%. The day 50 moving average is 38.09 and the 200 day moving average is 40.74. The company has a market cap of $22,287m. Visit the company website at: https://www.firstenergycorp.com

The potential market cap would be $24,053m based on the market concensus.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. It operates 24,074 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 273,295 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

