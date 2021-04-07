Twitter
FirstEnergy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 7.8% Upside

Broker Ratings

FirstEnergy Corp. found using ticker (FE) now have 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48 and 33 calculating the mean target price we have 37.5. Now with the previous closing price of 34.8 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 7.8%. The day 50 moving average is 34.06 and the 200 day MA is 31.16. The market cap for the company is $18,931m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.firstenergycorp.com

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

