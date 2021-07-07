FirstEnergy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.9% Upside

FirstEnergy Corp. found using ticker (FE) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 46 and 33 and has a mean target at 40.07. Now with the previous closing price of 37.48 this would imply there is a potential upside of 6.9%. The 50 day MA is 37.91 and the 200 day MA is 34.69. The company has a market capitalisation of $20,489m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.firstenergycorp.com

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.