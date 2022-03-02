FirstEnergy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

FirstEnergy Corp. with ticker code (FE) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48 and 41 calculating the average target price we see 44.61. With the stocks previous close at 41.85 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 6.6%. The day 50 moving average is 41.19 and the 200 day MA is 38.8. The market capitalisation for the company is $23,567m. Visit the company website at: https://www.firstenergycorp.com

The potential market cap would be $25,121m based on the market concensus.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. It operates 24,074 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 273,295 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.