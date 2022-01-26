FirstEnergy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 6.6% Upside

FirstEnergy Corp. with ticker code (FE) have now 14 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 49 and 41 with the average target price sitting at 44.04. Given that the stocks previous close was at 41.31 this indicates there is a potential upside of 6.6%. There is a 50 day moving average of 40.09 and the 200 moving average now moves to 38.25. The company has a market cap of $23,560m. Company Website: https://www.firstenergycorp.com

The potential market cap would be $25,117m based on the market concensus.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It operates 24,035 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 272,531 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 155,920,348 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.