FirstEnergy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.8% Upside

FirstEnergy Corp. found using ticker (FE) now have 15 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 53 and 41 and has a mean target at 47.53. Now with the previous closing price of 41.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.8%. The 50 day MA is 44.8 and the 200 moving average now moves to 40.64. The company has a market cap of $24,396m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.firstenergycorp.com

The potential market cap would be $27,773m based on the market concensus.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. It operates 24,074 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 273,295 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.