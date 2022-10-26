Twitter Linkedin Facebook

FirstEnergy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 13.3% Upside

Broker Ratings

FirstEnergy Corp. with ticker code (FE) now have 15 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 48 and 34 and has a mean target at 41.8. Given that the stocks previous close was at 36.88 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 13.3%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 39.18 and the 200 day moving average is 41.11. The company has a market capitalisation of $21,473m. Company Website: https://www.firstenergycorp.com

The potential market cap would be $24,338m based on the market concensus.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. It operates 24,074 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 273,295 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

