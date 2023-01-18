FirstEnergy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential .7% Upside

FirstEnergy Corp. with ticker code (FE) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 49 and 34 with the average target price sitting at 43.04. With the stocks previous close at 42.73 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of .7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 40.68 and the 200 day MA is 40.55. The company has a market cap of $24,580m. Find out more information at: https://www.firstenergycorp.com

The potential market cap would be $24,758m based on the market concensus.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. It operates 24,074 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 273,295 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.