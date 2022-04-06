FirstEnergy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -2.7% Downside

FirstEnergy Corp. found using ticker (FE) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 41 calculating the average target price we see 45.07. Now with the previous closing price of 46.31 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -2.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 42.84 while the 200 day moving average is 39.6. The market capitalisation for the company is $26,627m. Visit the company website at: https://www.firstenergycorp.com

The potential market cap would be $25,914m based on the market concensus.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. It operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. The company owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. It operates 24,074 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 273,295 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits. The company serves approximately 6 million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.