FirstEnergy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.3% Upside

FirstEnergy Corp. found using ticker (FE) have now 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 48 and 28.5 with a mean TP of 39.25. Now with the previous closing price of 29.66 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.3%. There is a 50 day moving average of 29 and the 200 day MA is 37.58. The market capitalisation for the company is $15,776m. Visit the company website at: http://www.firstenergycorp.com

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,486 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 269,691 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 156,115,196 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

