FirstEnergy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 22.5% Upside

FirstEnergy Corp. with ticker code (FE) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 48 and 28.5 with the average target price sitting at 38.82. Now with the previous closing price of 31.69 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 22.5%. The 50 day MA is 29.62 while the 200 day moving average is 35.75. The market capitalisation for the company is $17,201m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.firstenergycorp.com

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,486 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 269,691 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 156,115,196 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

