FirstEnergy Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.5% Upside

FirstEnergy Corp. with ticker code (FE) now have 14 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 48 and 28.5 with a mean TP of 38.82. With the stocks previous close at 33.03 this indicates there is a potential upside of 17.5%. The day 50 moving average is 30.08 while the 200 day moving average is 35.57. The company has a market capitalisation of $18,052m. Company Website: http://www.firstenergycorp.com

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities. The company also provides energy-related products and services to retail and wholesale customers. It operates 24,486 circuit miles of overhead and underground transmission lines; and electric distribution systems, including 269,691 miles of overhead pole line and underground conduit carrying primary, secondary, and street lighting circuits, as well as owns substations with a total installed transformer capacity of approximately 156,115,196 kilovolt-amperes. The company serves approximately six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, West Virginia, Maryland, New Jersey, and New York. FirstEnergy Corp. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Akron, Ohio.

