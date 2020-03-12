First Solar – Consenus Indicates Potential 71.5% Upside

First Solar with ticker code (FSLR) have now 13 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 39 with a mean TP of 63.85. With the stocks previous close at 37.23 this indicates there is a potential upside of 71.5%. The 50 day MA is 49.73 and the 200 day moving average is 55.21. The company has a market cap of $3,654m. Company Website: http://www.firstsolar.com

First Solar provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides turn-key PV solar power systems or solar solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings and changed its name to First Solar in 2006. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

