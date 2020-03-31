First Solar – Consenus Indicates Potential 68.0% Upside

First Solar with ticker code (FSLR) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 37 and has a mean target at 59.85. Now with the previous closing price of 35.63 this indicates there is a potential upside of 68.0%. There is a 50 day moving average of 43.33 while the 200 day moving average is 52.54. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,803m. Find out more information at: http://www.firstsolar.com

First Solar provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides power plant solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings and changed its name to First Solar in 2006. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn