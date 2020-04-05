First Solar – Consenus Indicates Potential 63.8% Upside

First Solar with ticker code (FSLR) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 37 with the average target price sitting at 57.85. Given that the stocks previous close was at 35.31 this would imply there is a potential upside of 63.8%. The 50 day MA is 40.69 and the 200 day MA is 51.77. The company has a market capitalisation of $3,640m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.firstsolar.com

First Solar provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides power plant solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings and changed its name to First Solar in 2006. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

