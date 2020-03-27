First Solar – Consenus Indicates Potential 63.2% Upside

First Solar found using ticker (FSLR) have now 13 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 39 calculating the mean target price we have 61.38. With the stocks previous close at 37.62 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 63.2%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.29 and the 200 day moving average is 53.07. The company has a market cap of $3,751m. Find out more information at: http://www.firstsolar.com

First Solar provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides power plant solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings and changed its name to First Solar in 2006. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn