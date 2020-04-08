First Solar – Consenus Indicates Potential 57.4% Upside

First Solar found using ticker (FSLR) now have 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 37 calculating the mean target price we have 57.85. Now with the previous closing price of 36.75 this would imply there is a potential upside of 57.4%. The 50 day MA is 40.58 and the 200 day MA is 51.33. The market cap for the company is $3,955m. Visit the company website at: http://www.firstsolar.com

First Solar provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Modules segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides power plant solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings and changed its name to First Solar in 2006. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn