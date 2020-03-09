First Solar – Consenus Indicates Potential 40.4% Upside

First Solar found using ticker (FSLR) have now 13 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 85 and 39 calculating the mean target price we have 63.85. Given that the stocks previous close was at 45.47 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 40.4%. The 50 day MA is 50.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 55.66. The company has a market cap of $4,574m. Company Website: http://www.firstsolar.com

First Solar provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides turn-key PV solar power systems or solar solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings and changed its name to First Solar in 2006. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

