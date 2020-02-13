First Solar – Consenus Indicates Potential 26.6% Upside

First Solar found using ticker (FSLR) now have 12 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 85 and 40 calculating the average target price we see 67.75. Now with the previous closing price of 53.53 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 26.6%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 54.08 and the 200 moving average now moves to 57.37. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,002m. Find out more information at: http://www.firstsolar.com

First Solar provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Modules and Systems. The Components segment designs, manufactures, and sells cadmium telluride solar modules that convert sunlight into electricity. This segment offers its products to integrators and operators of PV solar power systems. The Systems segment provides turn-key PV solar power systems or solar solutions, such as project development; engineering, procurement, and construction; and operating and maintenance services to utilities, independent power producers, commercial and industrial companies, and other system owners. The company was formerly known as First Solar Holdings and changed its name to First Solar in 2006. First Solar was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.