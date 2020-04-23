First Savings Financial Group, – Consenus Indicates Potential 34.5% Upside

First Savings Financial Group, with ticker code (FSFG) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 55 and 55 with a mean TP of 55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 40.88 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 34.5%. The day 50 moving average is 43.11 and the 200 moving average now moves to 59.05. The market capitalisation for the company is $95m. Company Website: http://www.fsbbank.net

First Savings Financial Group operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, and land and land development loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in investment activities; and the provision of reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of December 2, 2019, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Clarksville, Indiana.

