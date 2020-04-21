First Savings Financial Group, – Consenus Indicates Potential 32.9% Upside

First Savings Financial Group, with ticker code (FSFG) have now 1 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘None’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 55 and 55 with a mean TP of 55. Now with the previous closing price of 41.4 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 32.9%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 44.38 and the 200 day MA is 59.36. The company has a market capitalisation of $98m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.fsbbank.net

First Savings Financial Group operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, and land and land development loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in investment activities; and the provision of reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of December 2, 2019, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Clarksville, Indiana.

Join us on our new LinkedIn page

Follow us on LinkedIn