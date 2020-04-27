First Savings Financial Group, – Consenus Indicates Potential 24.3% Upside

First Savings Financial Group, found using ticker (FSFG) now have 1 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘None’. The target price ranges between 55 and 55 calculating the average target price we see 55. With the stocks previous close at 44.24 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 24.3%. The day 50 moving average is 41.55 and the 200 day moving average is 58.78. The market capitalisation for the company is $104m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.fsbbank.net

First Savings Financial Group operates as the holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits. The company also provides loans, including one-to four-family residential real estate loans, multi-family real estate loans, commercial business loans, construction loans, and land and land development loans, as well as consumer loans comprising automobile loans, home equity lines of credit, unsecured loans, and loans secured by deposits. In addition, it is involved in investment activities; and the provision of reinsurance to other third-party insurance captives. As of December 2, 2019, the company operated 15 offices in the Indiana communities, such as Clarksville, Jeffersonville, Charlestown, Sellersburg, New Albany, Georgetown, Corydon, Lanesville, Elizabeth, English, Marengo, Salem, Odon, and Montgomery. First Savings Financial Group was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Clarksville, Indiana.

