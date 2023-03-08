FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – Consensus Indicates Potential 18.1% Upside

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK with ticker code (FRC) now have 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 185 and 97 with the average target price sitting at 144.14. Given that the stocks previous close was at 122.07 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 18.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 129.9 while the 200 day moving average is 137.78. The company has a market cap of $21,527m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.firstrepublic.com

The potential market cap would be $25,419m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, personal and business loans, single family construction loans, and other loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company’s loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management, trust and custody, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services. Further, the company offers online and mobile banking services; refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.