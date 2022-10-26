Twitter Linkedin Facebook

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK – Consensus Indicates Potential 23.7% Upside

FIRST REPUBLIC BANK with ticker code (FRC) have now 22 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 200 and 109 calculating the mean target price we have 140.86. Now with the previous closing price of 113.87 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 23.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 141.6 while the 200 day moving average is 155.38. The market capitalisation for the company is $21,451m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.firstrepublic.com

The potential market cap would be $26,535m based on the market concensus.

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, and private wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, money market checking accounts, money market savings accounts, and passbook accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers a range of lending products that comprise residential mortgage loans, home equity lines of credit, multifamily loans, commercial real estate and construction loans, personal and business loans, single family construction loans, and other loans and lines of credit to businesses and individuals. The company’s loans are secured by single family residences, multifamily buildings, and commercial real estate properties. In addition, it provides wealth management services, which include various investment strategies and products, online investment management, trust and custody, full service and online brokerage, financial and estate planning, and access to alternative investments, as well as investing, insurance, and foreign exchange services. Further, the company offers online and mobile banking services; refinancing services; and ATM and debit cards. As of December 31, 2021, it offered its services through 82 licensed deposit taking offices primarily in the San Francisco, Palo Alto, Los Angeles, Santa Barbara, Newport Beach and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Boston, Massachusetts; Palm Beach, Florida; Greenwich, Connecticut; New York, New York; and Jackson, Wyoming. It also has 12 additional offices that offer lending, wealth management, or trust services. First Republic Bank was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

