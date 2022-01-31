Twitter
First Majestic Silver Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 71.6% Upside

Broker Ratings

First Majestic Silver Corp. found using ticker (AG) have now 4 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 23.5 and 11.25 and has a mean target at 16.39. Now with the previous closing price of 9.55 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 71.6%. The 50 day MA is 11.16 while the 200 day moving average is 13.42. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,450m. Visit the company website at: https://www.firstmajestic.com

The potential market cap would be $4,204m based on the market concensus.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in Mexico. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,839 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 32 concessions covering an area of 102,172 hectares located in Sonora; and the La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. The company also holds 100% interests in the La Parrilla Silver Mine that covers an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; the Del Toro Silver Mine comprises 70 mining concessions covering an area of 2,159 hectares located in Zacatecas; the San Martin Silver Mine includes 33 mining concessions covering an area of 38,512 hectares located in Jalisco; and the La Guitarra Silver Mine that covers an area of 39,714 hectares located in MÃ©xico. In addition, it holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,913 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

