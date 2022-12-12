First Majestic Silver Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.2% Upside

First Majestic Silver Corp. with ticker code (AG) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11.5 and 8.79 with a mean TP of 10.24. Now with the previous closing price of 9.13 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.2%. The day 50 moving average is 8.74 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.19. The company has a market capitalisation of $2,374m. Find out more information at: https://www.firstmajestic.com

The potential market cap would be $2,662m based on the market concensus.

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver and gold production in North America. It holds 100% interests in the San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango and Sinaloa states; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine covering an area of 102,244 hectares located in Sonora; Jerritt Canyon gold mine that covers an area of approximately of 30,821 hectares located in Elko County, Nevada; and the La Encantada Silver Mine covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. The company also holds 100% interests in the La Parrilla Silver Mine that covers an area of 69,478 hectares located in Durango; the Del Toro Silver Mine consisting of 3,815 hectares of mining concessions and 219 hectares of surface rights located in Zacatecas; the San Martin Silver Mine includes 33 mining concessions covering an area of 12,795 hectares located in Jalisco; and the La Guitarra Silver Mine that covers an area of 39,714 hectares located in Mexico. In addition, it holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,913 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.