First Majestic Silver Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -12.7% Downside

First Majestic Silver Corp. with ticker code (AG) now have 3 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 11.5 and 8.46 and has a mean target at 9.54. With the stocks previous close at 10.93 this is indicating there is a potential downside of -12.7%. The 50 day MA is 10.68 and the 200 day MA is 10.24. The company has a market cap of $2,402m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.firstmajestic.com

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. It also holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,943 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

