First Majestic Silver Corp. – Consensus Indicates Potential -10.9% Downside

First Majestic Silver Corp. with ticker code (AG) have now 3 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 11.5 and 8.46 calculating the average target price we see 9.54. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.71 this would imply there is a potential downside of -10.9%. The day 50 moving average is 10.9 and the 200 day moving average is 10.02. The market capitalisation for the company is $2,357m. Find out more information at: http://www.firstmajestic.com

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of mineral properties with a focus on silver production in Mexico. The company holds 100% interests in San Dimas Silver/Gold Mine comprises 119 concessions covering an area of 71,868 hectares located in Durango; the Santa Elena Silver/Gold Mine consists of 17 concessions covering an area of 57,656 hectares located in Sonora; and La Encantada Silver Mine comprises 22 concessions covering an area of 4,076 hectares situated in Coahuila, as well as surface land ownership of 1,343 hectares. It also holds interest in the Springpole project, a gold and silver project covering an area of approximately 41,943 hectares in Ontario, Canada. The company was formerly known as First Majestic Resource Corp. and changed its name to First Majestic Silver Corp. in November 2006. First Majestic Silver Corp. was incorporated in 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

