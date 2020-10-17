First Industrial Realty Trust, – Consensus Indicates Potential 5.1% Upside

First Industrial Realty Trust, with ticker code (FR) now have 9 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 50 and 39 with the average target price sitting at 44.44. Now with the previous closing price of 42.28 this now indicates there is a potential upside of 5.1%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 41.6 and the 200 day MA is 39.17. The market capitalisation for the company is $5,375m. Company Website: http://www.firstindustrial.com

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.0 million square feet of industrial space as of June 30, 2020.

