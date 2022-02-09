First Industrial Realty Trust, – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.3% Upside

First Industrial Realty Trust, found using ticker (FR) now have 14 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 76 and 54 calculating the mean target price we have 65.93. Given that the stocks previous close was at 59.75 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 10.3%. The 50 day MA is 62.34 and the 200 moving average now moves to 56.4. The company has a market cap of $7,752m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.firstindustrial.com

The potential market cap would be $8,554m based on the market concensus.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.