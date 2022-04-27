First Industrial Realty Trust, – Consensus Indicates Potential 9.5% Upside

First Industrial Realty Trust, with ticker code (FR) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 83 and 62 and has a mean target at 69.75. Now with the previous closing price of 63.72 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 9.5%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 60.24 and the 200 moving average now moves to 58.73. The company has a market cap of $8,254m. Visit the company website at: https://www.firstindustrial.com

The potential market cap would be $9,035m based on the market concensus.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.