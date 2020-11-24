First Industrial Realty Trust, – Consensus Indicates Potential 8.1% Upside

First Industrial Realty Trust, with ticker code (FR) have now 11 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Hold’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 50 and 39 and has a mean target at 45.27. With the stocks previous close at 41.86 this indicates there is a potential upside of 8.1%. The 50 day MA is 42 and the 200 day moving average is 40.52. The company has a market capitalisation of $5,459m. Company Website: http://www.firstindustrial.com

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.