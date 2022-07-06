First Industrial Realty Trust, – Consensus Indicates Potential 32.5% Upside

First Industrial Realty Trust, found using ticker (FR) have now 11 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 81 and 55 calculating the average target price we see 64. Given that the stocks previous close was at 48.3 this would imply there is a potential upside of 32.5%. There is a 50 day moving average of 52.26 while the 200 day moving average is 57.94. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,434m. Find out more information at: https://www.firstindustrial.com

The potential market cap would be $8,525m based on the market concensus.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.