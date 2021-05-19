First Industrial Realty Trust, – Consensus Indicates Potential 3.0% Upside

First Industrial Realty Trust, found using ticker (FR) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 57 and 41 with a mean TP of 50.8. Now with the previous closing price of 49.31 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 3.0%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 48.39 and the 200 day moving average is 44.02. The market cap for the company is $6,418m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: http://www.firstindustrial.com

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.