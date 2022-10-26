First Industrial Realty Trust, – Consensus Indicates Potential 29.8% Upside

First Industrial Realty Trust, with ticker code (FR) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 74 and 48 calculating the mean target price we have 57.8. With the stocks previous close at 44.53 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 29.8%. The day 50 moving average is 48.8 and the 200 day moving average is 53.98. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,319m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.firstindustrial.com

The potential market cap would be $8,202m based on the market concensus.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.