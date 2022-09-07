Twitter
First Industrial Realty Trust, – Consensus Indicates Potential 25.4% Upside

First Industrial Realty Trust, with ticker code (FR) now have 11 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 74 and 55 with a mean TP of 62.55. Given that the stocks previous close was at 49.9 this would imply there is a potential upside of 25.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 50.87 and the 200 day moving average is 56.75. The company has a market cap of $6,737m. Company Website: https://www.firstindustrial.com

The potential market cap would be $8,445m based on the market concensus.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.

