First Industrial Realty Trust, – Consensus Indicates Potential 19.7% Upside

First Industrial Realty Trust, found using ticker (FR) have now 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 75 and 55 and has a mean target at 62.17. Given that the stocks previous close was at 51.92 this would imply there is a potential upside of 19.7%. The day 50 moving average is 49.55 and the 200 day MA is 57.49. The market capitalisation for the company is $6,853m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.firstindustrial.com

The potential market cap would be $8,206m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.