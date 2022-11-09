First Industrial Realty Trust, – Consensus Indicates Potential 17.9% Upside

First Industrial Realty Trust, with ticker code (FR) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 48 calculating the average target price we see 55.5. With the stocks previous close at 47.08 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 17.9%. The 50 day MA is 47.51 while the 200 day moving average is 53.26. The company has a market capitalisation of $6,395m. Visit the company website at: https://www.firstindustrial.com

The potential market cap would be $7,539m based on the market concensus.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.