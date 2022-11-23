First Industrial Realty Trust, – Consensus Indicates Potential 12.7% Upside

First Industrial Realty Trust, found using ticker (FR) now have 10 analysts covering the stock. The analyst consensus points to a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 48 with a mean TP of 55.6. Given that the stocks previous close was at 49.33 this would imply there is a potential upside of 12.7%. The 50 day MA is 46.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 52.7. The market cap for the company is $6,737m. Visit the company website at: https://www.firstindustrial.com

The potential market cap would be $7,594m based on the market concensus.

You can now share this on Stocktwits, just click the logo below and add the ticker in the text to be seen.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.