First Industrial Realty Trust, – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.4% Upside

First Industrial Realty Trust, with ticker code (FR) have now 10 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 65 and 48 calculating the average target price we see 55.6. With the stocks previous close at 49.9 this indicates there is a potential upside of 11.4%. There is a 50 day moving average of 47.02 and the 200 moving average now moves to 52.34. The company has a market cap of $6,694m. You can visit the company’s website by visiting: https://www.firstindustrial.com

The potential market cap would be $7,459m based on the market concensus.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.