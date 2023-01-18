First Industrial Realty Trust, – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.0% Upside

First Industrial Realty Trust, with ticker code (FR) have now 10 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 65 and 49 calculating the mean target price we have 56.7. Now with the previous closing price of 51.07 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 11.0%. The 50 day MA is 49.04 and the 200 day moving average is 50.98. The company has a market cap of $6,935m. Find out more information at: https://www.firstindustrial.com

The potential market cap would be $7,699m based on the market concensus.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.