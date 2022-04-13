First Industrial Realty Trust, – Consensus Indicates Potential 10.1% Upside

First Industrial Realty Trust, found using ticker (FR) now have 12 analysts covering the stock with the consensus suggesting a rating of ‘Buy’. The target price ranges between 76 and 62 calculating the average target price we see 67.92. With the stocks previous close at 61.67 this would indicate that there is a potential upside of 10.1%. There is a 50 day moving average of 59.69 and the 200 day MA is 58.27. The company has a market cap of $8,130m. Company Website: https://www.firstindustrial.com

The potential market cap would be $8,953m based on the market concensus.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types. In total, we own and have under development approximately 64.1 million square feet of industrial space as of September 30, 2020.