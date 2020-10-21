First Horizon National Corporat – Consensus Indicates Potential 16.7% Upside

First Horizon National Corporat found using ticker (FHN) now have 16 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 14 and 10 calculating the mean target price we have 12.27. Given that the stocks previous close was at 10.51 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 16.7%. There is a 50 day moving average of 9.78 and the 200 moving average now moves to 9.38. The company has a market cap of $5,815m. Find out more information at: http://www.firsthorizon.com

First Horizon National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. It operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. The company offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. It is also involved in the underwriting of bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; loan sales; derivative sales; and provision of advisory services. In addition, the company offers brokerage services; correspondent banking services; transaction processing services comprising nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency services; credit card products; equipment finance; investment and financial advisory services; and wealth management services. Further, it engages in mutual fund and retail insurance sales, as well as provides mortgage banking services. As of January 17, 2020, the company operated approximately 270 branches under the First Horizon Bank brand in the Southeast United States; and 29 offices in 18 states across the United States under the FHN Financial brand. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.

