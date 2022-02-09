First Horizon Corporation – Consensus Indicates Potential 11.7% Upside

First Horizon Corporation found using ticker (FHN) have now 12 analysts in total covering the stock. The consensus rating is ‘Buy’. The range between the high target price and low target price is between 23 and 18.5 and has a mean target at 20. Given that the stocks previous close was at 17.91 this is indicating there is a potential upside of 11.7%. The 50 day moving average now sits at 16.97 and the 200 moving average now moves to 16.97. The company has a market capitalisation of $9,799m. Find out more information at: https://www.firsthorizon.com

The potential market cap would be $10,942m based on the market concensus.

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments. The company also underwrites bank-eligible securities and other fixed-income securities eligible for underwriting by financial subsidiaries; sells loans and derivatives; and offers advisory services. In addition, it offers various services, such as mortgage banking; title insurance and loan-closing; brokerage; correspondent banking; nationwide check clearing and remittance processing; trust, fiduciary, and agency; equipment finance; and investment and financial advisory services. Further, the company sells mutual fund and retail insurance products; and credit cards. It operates approximately 490 banking offices in 12 states under the First Horizon Bank brand; and 29 offices in 18 states under the FHN Financial brand in the United States. The company was formerly known as First Horizon National Corporation and changed its name to First Horizon Corporation in November 2020. First Horizon Corporation was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Memphis, Tennessee.